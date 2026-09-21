Creek Turnpike bridge project shifts eastbound traffic as more changes come this week

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Eastbound traffic on the Creek Turnpike shifted onto the newly completed eastbound Haikey Creek Bridge Monday, with more changes still ahead before the week is out.

Westbound traffic remains on the existing westbound bridge. That configuration will stay in place for about three days while crews relocate the barrier wall and complete pavement striping. That work will take place primarily at night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

On Friday, Sept. 25, between approximately 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., westbound traffic will shift onto the new eastbound bridge. Once that shift is complete, traffic will be configured with 2 eastbound lanes and 1 westbound lane while demolition and construction begins on the westbound bridge.

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For weeks, traffic was squeezed onto the westbound bridge while the old eastbound bridge was torn down and rebuilt — making commutes congested and at times painfully slow.

Jessica Lyle with the Turnpike Authority explained why the bridges needed to be replaced.

"These bridges were built approximately 25 years ago, and unfortunately, when it was built, the beams didn't settle like they were intended to. And so now that we have, you know, technology and construction and the way that we build roads and bridges has improved," Lyle said.

Rather than continuing to patch the problem, officials decided to start over entirely.

"Instead of just fixing it, just keep fixing it, we've decided to just completely start over and rebuild them," Lyle said.

Lyle said a typical bridge lasts 70 years, but these needed replacement after just 25. The nearly $72 million project is rehabilitating the 2 bridges over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow, including replacement of the concrete decks, parapets, and concrete beams, along with repairs to the bridge substructures.

As for who is footing the bill, Lyle said it is drivers themselves.

"Basically user fee toll money that is paying for this project," Lyle said.

Traffic will remain open throughout construction but will continue to shift between the bridges as work progresses. Congested and slow commute times are expected to continue until the new westbound bridge is completed. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, stay alert, and use caution through the work zone. Drivers should allow additional travel time and watch for changing traffic patterns as crews complete the traffic shift.

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