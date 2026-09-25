Cattle industry groups warn of economic impact from ICE operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Three major livestock associations are raising concerns about the economic impact of recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, warning the actions are disrupting critical agricultural supply chains.

The Kansas Livestock Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, and Texas Cattle Feeders Association issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing alarm over what they describe as workforce disruptions affecting the beef industry.

Immediate impacts reported

According to the organizations, the recent ICE operations have already caused:



Thousands of cattle scheduled for processing now delayed, resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue

Workforce disruptions at feedyards, dairies, processors, feed and grain companies, transportation hubs and community services

Supply chain bottlenecks that could lead to higher beef prices for consumers

Industry calls for measured approach

While the groups acknowledge federal agencies' responsibility to enforce immigration law, they emphasized the agricultural sector's dependence on stable workforce.

"Sudden workforce disruptions can create immediate animal welfare, operational, and economic consequences that extend well beyond an individual business," the statement reads. "These ICE operations are having a massive chilling effect on the legal, documented, skilled workers that put beef on the table and keep the cattle supply chain moving."

Long-term concerns

The associations warned that the disruptions come at a particularly challenging time for cattle producers, who are already facing market pressures and political interference in both markets and supply chains.

"The harm these actions cause to cattle producers last for days and weeks after such operations conclude," the statement noted.

Call for transparency

The livestock groups are urging federal officials to:



Conduct enforcement actions in a 'lawful, orderly and transparent manner'

Respect due process

Communicate clearly with affected employers and communities

The joint statement highlights the complex intersection of immigration policy and agricultural economics, as the industry grapples with maintaining operations while federal enforcement intensifies across the region.