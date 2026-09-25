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New parking lot ends drop-off dispute at Grissom Elementary

Tulsa Public Schools built a new parking lot over the summer to address ongoing conflicts between parents and neighbors during school drop-off and pick-up at Grissom Elementary.
New parking lot ends drop-off dispute at Grissom Elementary
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TULSA, Okla. — A new parking lot at Grissom Elementary School is bringing an end to a years-long dispute between parents, neighbors, and Tulsa Public Schools over drop-off and pick-up traffic.

I have been following this story since January, when neighbors near the school expressed frustration with parents parking in front of their homes and damaging sprinkler systems during drop-off and pick-up. Parents also reported that their children were being sprayed with water on the way to school amid that frustration.

The new parking lot was originally scheduled to be completed during spring break, but was pushed to summer after the City of Tulsa required proper permits for a new driveway.

After returning to Grissom Elementary, traffic flow appeared much better than it had been since the start of 2026.

Grissom parent Shelley Cadamy said the new lot has made a difference.

"I think it did alleviate a lot of the challenges or perceived challenges, and I really appreciate you circling back to let me say that, you know, bravo to the district for stepping in and providing a solution pretty quickly. They built it over the summer. The project did get derailed a bit because those same neighbors who were upset about folks parking in front of their houses, apparently also didn't want the parking lot to expand."

Cadamy said those same neighbors also raised concerns about water runoff from the new parking lot.

The new lot has redirected traffic to a different area. I was there for the entire drop-off period, and TPS staff said they even moved up the running club drop-off time to help traffic from spilling onto the main road.

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