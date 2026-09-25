Grand jury petition seeks to reach investigation into Tulsa County DA Kunzweiler

TULSA, Okla. — A grand jury petition seeks to investigate Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s office, listing 11 different claims of potential crimes or violations.

“It’s no longer about me, but it’s about helping others,” Holly Soho said, describing herself as a victim not just of Wesley Cole, but of the district attorney's office's actions in handling her case.

Cole took a plea deal for rape of multiple women while working as a massage therapist. As part of the deal he would see much of his record expunged and did not have to register as a sex offender.

However, that’s not the only case cited in the form filed by Grand Jury Justice. Cases also include Tulsa Little League, Elliot Binney prosecution, the April Wilkens proceedings, Rosario Chico prosecution, and Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center, among others.

"After my experience with the judicial system here in Tulsa, no I’m not surprised by the number of complaints that are in there,” Soho told 2 News on Sept. 24.



The DA’s office responded to the petition's filing Sept. 24 with a statement:

“The statements contained within the request to impanel a grand jury need to be reviewed by a judge. That is a part of the process. Importantly, that judge should not be a potential witness. Whomever is the judge assigned to this case, ultimately he or she must thereafter determine the legal sufficiency of the petition’s allegations in order to then authorize signature collections. As the statutorily designated representative to assist in grand jury proceedings, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will make sure all processes are followed. Grand juries are a part of Oklahoma’s legal process, and we will comply with the law as written and as directed.” Tulsa County District Attorney's Office

“Although we believe we can get past these hurdles, it’s not an easy process and it has not been brought lightly,” Owasso-based attorney Shar Agosto said after submitting the filing.

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“We are asking for an investigation for whether that discretion has been used where people have also donated to campaigns. That’s one of the categories. Also, there’s been other cases where discovery has not been turned over in a reasonable amount of time or turned over ever- or hidden, in the case of Mr. Jamerson.”



If 5,000 verified Tulsa County registered voters sign onto the petition, Rogers County District Judge Stephen Pazzo, Jr. will order a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoing by Kunzweiler and his staff at the county courthouse.



WATCH: Attorney speaks after filing grand jury petition against Tulsa County District Attorney

Attorney speaks after filing grand jury petition against Tulsa County District Attorney

Judge Pazzo, Jr. has until Sept. 29 to deem the form valid. If it is, signatures can be collected beginning the following day through November 13.

As district attorney, Kunzweiler cannot be impeached. The 11-year DA is running unopposed for re-election after soundly defeating his Republican primary opponent, Colleen McCarty, in June.

Read the full petition HERE.