TULSA, Okla. — Nearly two years since a litigation illuminated major issues at Tulsa County's Juvenile Detention Home, audits show signs of progress.

The most recent audit was done on Aug. 25 by the Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs' Office of Public Integrity. While the report isn't yet available, director of the detention center David Parker said they were given a verbal all clear with no violations or findings.

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Parker was able to share the four audits before that, from September 2024 to June 2025. The June report shows zero findings and institutional operations and security and control being an area OPI said could be improved.

WATCH: CLEAN AUDITS: Recent inspections find no violations at Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home:

CLEAN AUDITS: Recent inspections find no violations at Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home

“Some of the findings before were violations of administrative code, violation of statute, some abuse and neglect things that had been reported before," said Parker. "All of those things that were in that audit, a lot of them were not being followed prior and like I said right now were at 100%."

The audits look at things like grievances reported by the juveniles, security measures, critical incidents and how long juveniles are confined to their rooms.

KJRH

When the detention home was put on probation, the audits were conducted every 90 days. Since probation was lifted in the summer of 2025, Parker said the audits now take place annually.

“Well the first audit, of course, we didn’t make that great of a result," said Parker. "I believe we’ve had four or five now that have had zero findings of any kind so every criteria that's put out and expectation has been met."

Parker credits that to the changes they made when he was brought in in 2024 to overhaul the facility. Things like implementing mental health support and incentive programs to help keep the kids behavior in order.

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He said those things have also helped with their staff retention.

“When we took over, there was well over 220 grievances filed by our juveniles in 2024," said Parker. "That was cut to 26 in 2025 and only 6 this year, and so the things that we continue to put in place are effecting the overall operations and quality of life for the people who work and live here.”

As for the 2026 report, Parker said it can take OPI about a week to get it written up. Once its complete, 2 News will update this story.

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