2 dead and one injured following shooting at Tulsa tow company

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating following a shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

The Tusla Police Department says that a group of individuals entered Mikes Towing LLC in the 1100 block of North Garnett Road, and attempted to get a vehicle that had been repossessed by the company.

At one point, one of the people in the group pulled a gun on the owner of the tow company. The owner also pulled his own gun and shots were fired.

KJRH

According to investigators, the person who pulled the gun first died at the scene and the owner of the tow company later died at the hospital.

The owner of the vehicle was also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation.

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