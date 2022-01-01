1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Severe Weather Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Severe Weather: Prepared, Not Scared
Weather Events
Weather Cameras
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Closing & Delays
News
Local
Death Penalty in Oklahoma
Problem Solvers
National/World
Two Americas
Videos
Live Video
Decision 2022
2 News En Espanol
Positively Oklahoma
Sports
2 News Fantasy Football
Traffic
Gas
Traffic News
Project Safe Schools
Silent Cry For Help
2 Cares for the Community
Entertainment
Trending Now
Oklahoma Film History
Oklahoma Bandstand
TV Listings
Health News 2 Use
Consumer
Don't Waste Your Money
Lifestyle
Route 66
Tulsa Living
Featured Coverage
Hispanic Heritage Month
Route 66
Women's History Month
Black History Month
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen
Counsel’s Corner
The Underdogs
Pets
2Day's HomePros
About Us
Staff
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Homicide investigation: 8 people dead in house after fire
2 News Oklahoma team
Social
Watch 2 News Live 24/7