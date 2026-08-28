Regent Bank Amphitheater nears completion as Broken Arrow prepares for major new venue

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Construction is in its final phases at Regent Bank Amphitheater in Broken Arrow, and city officials say major infrastructure work to manage traffic around the 12,500-seat venue is nearly complete.

Aaron McCollogh with the City of Broken Arrow said the project is in the home stretch of infrastructure construction, with only one remaining road project left to finish.

"We widened 101st Street, New Orleans Street right there in front of Events Park. We worked with OTA to create a new button loop on-ramp that will allow people that are leaving the amphitheater to exit the park without having to get out of one of the main arterials," McCollogh said.

"Now you're gonna have 3 different ways in and 4 ways out, whereas there was only one way out," McCollogh said.

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The remaining project is the north end of the new 43rd Street, a roadway east of Rosewood Elementary that will connect to Washington Street or 91st Street, with a traffic signal at Highway 51. McCollogh said the city is waiting for final railroad approval to cross over and finalize the right of way before construction can begin on roughly a quarter mile of roadway.

"We do anticipate that will be in construction later this year, early next year, and likely done somewhere in the summertime," McCollogh said.

McCollogh acknowledged the traffic concerns raised by nearby residents.

"Absolutely, rightfully so. I can understand that whenever you have a 12,500-seat venue that's going to be coming in, we're very intentional about ingress and egress in that area," McCollogh said.

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Neighbors like Cindy Ray-Hufford said the community is eager for the venue to open.

"We can't wait," Ray-Hufford said.

Ray-Hufford said she has already been gathering information on her own.

"The other day I talked to the construction workers, and they said it should be done in January," Ray-Hufford said.

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In a statement a representative for the amphitheater told 2 News Oklahoma, "We're seeing strong momentum in these final phases of construction."

However, Chloe Polhamus, board president of the VENU Arts and Culture Foundation, said "Nothing public has been announced just yet for the opening."

Mural competition deadline extended to September 7

Oklahoma artists still have time to submit designs for large-scale murals that will be displayed inside Regent Bank Amphitheater. The VENU Arts and Culture Foundation and ARTSOK extended the submission deadline to September 7, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT after receiving requests for more time.

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"We had a lot of people reach out asking for more time, so we answered that call and extended the deadline to September 7th," Polhamus said.

The competition is open to painters, illustrators, photographers, digital artists, graphic artists, mixed-media creators, graffiti artists, and others. Artists from across Oklahoma are eligible, and no prior mural or installation experience is required. Winning designs will be reproduced as large-format wall graphics — they are not hand-painted on site.

"Guidelines: the artists can create their art around the theme of the spirit of Oklahoma and the energy of live music. So, anything that would really capture that is what we're looking for," Polhamus said.

Regent Bank Amphitheater nears completion in Broken Arrow: 'We can't wait' Regent Bank Amphitheater nears completion in Broken Arrow: 'We can't wait'

Cash prizes will be awarded to 3 winners. Winners will be notified in the weeks following the new deadline, with installation planned for fall 2026 in coordination with the venue's opening. Entries will be judged on originality, artistic quality, connection to the competition's theme, visual impact, and suitability for large-scale reproduction.

Polhamus said a couple dozen submissions are already in hand.

"We'll pick the winners in a couple months. We're excited, you know, as we count down the hours. Usually we get a lot in the last few days, so we're excited to see all the incredible talent out in Oklahoma," Polhamus said.

Even Ray-Hufford is considering throwing her hat into this artistic ring.

"Maybe I'll look and see what I can come up with," Hufford said.

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