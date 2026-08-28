Heating Up Over the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — Friday starts off comfortably cool, with temperatures in the 60s, but the heat quickly returns. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Tonight is the first Friday Night Live and we'll be live for the Bixby vs Owasso game. Temperatures remaining in the 80s with calm winds and clear skies.

High pressure will strengthen across the Plains this weekend, bringing hotter, more humid weather to Green Country. Breezy conditions will also develop, especially during the afternoons.

Highs Saturday afternoon in the upper 90s. By Sunday, parts of the area could approach 100°.

Heat headlines could become necessary Sunday and continue for portions of the area into next week, depending on how hot temperatures and humidity become.

The combination of heat, wind and very little rain will also increase localized fire weather concerns, particularly during the afternoon.

The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook also favors above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation into Labor Day weekend and beyond.

For now, there is no meaningful signal for a major cool-down or a return to fall-like weather anytime soon.

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