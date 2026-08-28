PSO petition hits nearly 25,000 signatures over high electric bills

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 25,000 Oklahomans have signed a petition calling out Public Service Company of Oklahoma over high electric bills — a number that has nearly tripled in just two weeks.

Raelynn McMurchy started the petition after her own PSO story went viral online. Since then, thousands of Oklahomans have shared similar experiences, with electric bills costing nearly as much as their rent.

Multiple viewers have raised the same question: why are bills so high when they are using less electricity?

PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn addressed the frustration directly.

"We certainly understand people are frustrated, and that's understandable for sure. And so, like I said, we're here to, our focus right now is to help customers understand their bills. Right now we're working on waiving customer fees, late fees," Rahn said.

"Summer high bills, so we encourage people with late fees from the summer high bills to give us a call and we can work with you on those late fees," Rahn said.

PSO CEO Leigh Anne Strahler also responded to the petition's viral growth with a message promising the company will listen to customers. But with signatures climbing by the thousands, customers want more than promises — they want answers.

In just two weeks, the petition has become one of the fastest-growing in Oklahoma.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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