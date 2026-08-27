Black Gold Days kicks off its 48th year in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The annual festival commemorating Glenpool's oil boom and legacy kicked off Thursday with numerous rides, food trucks, local vendors, and other performers.

Organizers say this is also a way to bring the community together to support local businesses. Admission and parking is free to the public all weekend long.

Special programming this weekend includes foam parties for children, a drone show and live music each evening.

Watch the video for a preview of Black Gold Days with an interview by Mike Grogan with Glenpool's Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Jori Cowley.

For more information about the festival that runs through Sunday, you can visit their Facebook page here or go to the Chamber of Commerce website.

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