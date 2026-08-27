MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new fire station is coming to Muskogee, bringing updated equipment and a new location city leaders said will help firefighters better serve the community.

The city broke ground on the new Fire Station No. 5 on York Street, just off Highway 62.

WATCH: Muskogee breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 5

Muskogee breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 5

For Muskogee Fire Department Engine 1 Captain Matthew Goodmiller, the groundbreaking represents the next step for a department he has served with for 14 years.

“It’s going to be great for our guys that are stationed in this area,” Goodmiller said.

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Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said the city’s growth created a need for a station that can better serve this part of Muskogee. He said the new location will help firefighters reach people in the surrounding area faster.

Goodmiller said the location is an important part of the project.

“This Station Five spot right here, one of the best spots we have for this area. This is great and great for our guys that service this out of town,” Goodmiller said.

The project will replace the former Fire Station No. 5 with a modern facility designed to improve both emergency response capabilities and working conditions for firefighters.

The station will include updated equipment and improved areas for cleaning firefighting gear. Crews will also have upgraded living and relaxation spaces for the long shifts they spend at the station.

Muskogee Mayor Ryan Lowe said the investment will provide firefighters with a better facility and equipment as they serve the community.

“Very exciting to me, I know what it means to these guys to go out, put their life on the line every day, to have a nice place, nice equipment,” Lowe said.

Moore called the addition of the new station a significant moment for the Muskogee Fire Department. The project is being funded through a countywide public safety sales tax approved by Muskogee County voters in January 2025.

Moore said construction is expected to take about a year.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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