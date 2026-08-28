Alleged serial defecator arrested: Man accused of smearing his feces on Tulsa businesses in custody

TULSA, Okla. — An alleged "serial defecator" who police say has been terrorizing local businesses has been arrested, according to an update issued Friday from the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers were called to the shopping center near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

A business owner working out of the shopping center reported a man had been defecating into a dog waste bag, smearing it on the walls and doors of the businesses. The owner installed security cameras and footage revealed the man was wearing a thong, a mask that had been cut open and a shower cap.

In surveillance video given to police, the man exposes himself before defecating into a dog waste bag.

"The thong-wearing, sort-of-masked man has been defecating, smearing it on walls, exposing himself, and masturbating directly in front of a camera," police said Friday.

The suspect was identified as Henry Dudley, 27. Detectives served a search warrant on his apartment, but he wasn't home.

Officers were able to track Dudley down about an hour later, police said.

Dudley was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for indecent exposure.

Additional charges are possible, according to police.

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