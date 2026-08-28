FC Tulsa hints at new stadium, extends general manager's contract

TULSA, Ok — FC Tulsa is teasing a major stadium project while also locking in key leadership, as the team rides a wave of record-breaking attendance.

Owner Ryan Craft addressed rumors surrounding a new stadium this week, but stopped short of sharing specifics.

"We are excited and we are exploring the vision and we do not have further details at this moment. However, I will say that we do believe Tulsan's will love what we are working on and we are activily working through the process to gain community feedback on this project through focus groups and surveys," Craft said.

The push for a new venue comes as FC Tulsa has been breaking attendance records. The team shattered the ONEOK Field record during their championship final and sold out three straight matches at the baseball stadium.

On the front office side, FC Tulsa announced the contract extension of Caleb Sewell, the team's sporting director and general manager. Sewell said the vision goes beyond infrastructure.

"Obviously you guys have heard about infrastructure and so on, but for me, it's not just that, it's about what we can make this city in terms of a sporting venue a really tough place to play, a championship contender year in and year out making sure that the locals here are able to come out on a weekend and be able to see a club and a team bring some joy and bring some fun atmosphere that you can't normally get," Sewell said.

The team says it will announce more information as it becomes available.

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