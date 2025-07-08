More progress at FCJJ as probation status is lifted

TULSA, Okla. — There is continued progress at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center, also known through its broader-scope name, the Family Center for Juvenile Justice (FCJJ).

It has been a little more than a year since a criminal and civil case revealed a host of problems at the once-promising facility.

Former detention officer, Jonathan Hines, is awaiting trial on multiple charges, including rape of a minor inside the facility. There is still a civil battle over how much those who were in charge should be held accountable for an alleged systemic abuse problem.

However, in the meantime, change has been underway at 500 W. Archer.

“Very grateful for not only the county commissioners, but the people of Tulsa County who expected a higher standard and held us to that standard,” said David Parker, Manager.

Parker, with years of corrections experience, came out of retirement to overhaul the place. He created a reward system for residents and brought in more technology and libraries.

He said that more mental health programs are in place and that Tulsa County commissioners have set up a voluntary oversight board, which has proven helpful.

Previously, transparency and accountability for staff or residents were difficult because records were not kept properly.

“I don’t know if there was a lack of documentation or no one knew where it was, so we started completely over,” said Parker.

Parker says staffing was, and remains, a challenge.

“Finding that person to work in these places is often difficult, and when you look at the national average, turnover is 50 percent,” he said. “We are not far behind that.”

Parker says he does not intend to retire again soon. Now that the facility is off probation, he has a new, national goal. He wants the detention center to receive accreditation through the American Corrections Association (ACA).

He said it is a rigid process with some of the highest standards in the country, and that he is ready for the challenge.

He hopes to receive the accreditation by August 2026.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

