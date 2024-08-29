FCJJ gets grant to focus on policy review, quality measures

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home is getting a new grant to help review policies and procedures.

The grant is from the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators and focuses on policy review and quality assurance measures.

This comes after a series of complaints and charges stemming from the FCJJ. Right now the organization is under a 60 day probation by the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority, a state agency, after a lawsuit filed claims of pervasive abuse. It also follows the arrest of two former detention officers accused of sexual abuse and years of documented problems.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy started digging into these allegations months ago:

Officials said the grant is going to enhance efforts being done by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency prevention.

New manager of the FCJJ David Parker welcomes the help, "We are thrilled to receive assistance from CJJA in reviewing our policies and procedures. They are nationally recognized experts in the juvenile justice field and their knowledge will help us to start improving outcomes immediately.”

The focus of the CJJA is to "connect, develop, and strengthen youth justice facility leaders so they may implement and sustain reforms in their systems to improve outcomes for youth, families, and communities."

