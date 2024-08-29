Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FCJJ gets grant to focus on policy review, quality measures

FCJJ
KJRH
FCJJ
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home is getting a new grant to help review policies and procedures.

The grant is from the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators and focuses on policy review and quality assurance measures.

This comes after a series of complaints and charges stemming from the FCJJ. Right now the organization is under a 60 day probation by the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority, a state agency, after a lawsuit filed claims of pervasive abuse. It also follows the arrest of two former detention officers accused of sexual abuse and years of documented problems.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy started digging into these allegations months ago:

FCJJ Coverage

Videos

Tulsa juvenile detention officer charged with human trafficking

Jonathan Hines

Videos

MORE CHARGES: Former juvenile detention officer accused of soliciting minor

Videos

Amid sex abuse scandal, attorneys want detention center clients removed

Videos

FCJJ ALLEGATIONS: Staff denied medical care, purposefully triggered allergies

Videos

Multiple agencies investigating after search warrant issued at FCJJ

Videos

New investigation at FCJJ after inmate hospitalized for drug exposure

Videos

Chief Judge of Juvenile Division asks to be relieved of overseeing FCJJ director

Videos

Who is in charge of Tulsa juvenile detention? It’s not a simple answer

Videos

Juvenile Justice Center Town Hall

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS FCC MEETING

Videos

NEW MANAGEMENT: Tulsa County Commissioners hire David Parker to run FCJJ

Officials said the grant is going to enhance efforts being done by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency prevention.

New manager of the FCJJ David Parker welcomes the help, "We are thrilled to receive assistance from CJJA in reviewing our policies and procedures. They are nationally recognized experts in the juvenile justice field and their knowledge will help us to start improving outcomes immediately.”

The focus of the CJJA is to "connect, develop, and strengthen youth justice facility leaders so they may implement and sustain reforms in their systems to improve outcomes for youth, families, and communities."

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US