President Trump to join gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei for rally in Durant

DURANT, Okla. — President Trump is coming back to the Sooner State for the first time since 2023, to attend a midterm rally alongside Oklahoma gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei.

The president is expected to hold a rally at the Choctaw Event Center on October 1. The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

It marks Trump’s first return to the Sooner state since his brief appearance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa in March 2023.

Trump also held an infamous rally at BOK Center in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic in which former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died of the virus days after attending.

Details for the event are slim but tickets are available here.

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