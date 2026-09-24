Owasso utility rates for water, sewer, trash and stormwater going up October 1

TULSA, Okla. —Owasso residents will soon pay more for their utilities.

Starting Oct. 1, monthly rates for water, sewer, trash and stormwater will increase by an average of about 3%.

For a typical home using 7,000 gallons of water per month, that means paying about $3.81 more each month.

The city says the extra money will help pay for water and sewer upgrades, as well as rising costs for materials, labor and landfill fees.

The full list of new rates is available on the City of Owasso's website.

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