Tulsa Fire Department to use Manna Air Delivery for medical emergencies

TULSA, Okla. — After taking off in August, Manna Air Delivery has struck a pilot program partnership with Tulsa Fire Department to help render emergency aid.

Manna, based in Ireland with its main American operations in Tulsa, is not requiring payment from City of Tulsa as part of the pilot program, a TFD official told 2 News on Sept. 23.

TFD Capt. Conrad Collison and Manna Air Delivery's head of operations Stuart O'Callaghan were joined by other Manna company officials in a roundtable presentation to announce the partnership at Tulsa Tech's Tulsa campus.



Capt. Collison said in addition to the department's regular drones used in search & rescue missions, Manna can deliver life-saving help for them by sending light objects like defibrillators and trauma kits before fire engine crews can arrive. The department hopes to add more things to emergency deliveries after the program begins, he said..

“They can be dropped into a situation where somebody needs it quick," Collison said. "I thought that was really cool, and was excited about seeing how this evolves.”

O’Callaghan says the company is thinking beyond convenient food deliveries.

“You know, 380,000 food deliveries is great but I think the societal impact of this is enormous," O'Callaghan said. "I think as well around the acceptance of this technology. I think there’s some bad press around drones. I think it would be a first in certainly Tulsa and most parts of America to be rolling out this tech hopefully by early next year if not by the end of this year.”

The company said its evolving technology will make first responder use easier over time and environmental obstacles lessened. Current wind limits on its drones are 20 knots with 33 knots gust.

Heavy rainfall is also a no-go, but extreme temperatures aren’t the challenge they once were, O'Callaghan said.

Manna also plans to open a manufacturing hub in north Tulsa. The company said the center will employ up to 100 people once it's up and running.