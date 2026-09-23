City of Owasso revives the Owasso Reporter as a free community news outlet

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso announced that it is bringing back its Owasso Reporter news outlet.

It was previously owned and operated by the Tulsa World, but closed in September 2024. 2 News learned how the city brought it back and why it's important to the community.

“I actually cheered. I was like, ‘Yes, this is so great,’ because as a small business owner, it’s hard to find a place where you can consistently get your name out,” said Brandi Allen, an Owasso local business owner.

The city says the Owasso Reporter is a free news outlet now run by the city after it purchased it from the Tulsa World. The city says no subscription is needed, and it was able to obtain about 20 years worth of stories and history.

Art Haddaway, Owasso’s communications specialist, will write and publish the stories.

“When the Owasso Reporter shut down in September 2024, we started talking about the need to restore this publication and breathe new life into it, so that we can continue to communicate with our citizens and continue to inform and educate them about what’s happening in the community," Haddaway said. "What’s happening in the city behind closed doors.”

Haddaway says the stories will range from construction updates and city hall meetings to events and more.

The city also shared that one aspect of the Owasso Reporter they are excited about is highlighting local businesses in the area. Brandi Allen, is an Owasso resident and the owner of a kids boutique on Main Street.

“Just the accessibility," Allen said. "The goal of my store was to help lower the barrier of entry for kids to get into these activities, so I feel like the Owasso Reporter is kind of doing the same thing. You don’t have to subscribe to it to get your name out there or just to be seen and find out what’s going on in your town and be an active community participant.”

The city also shared that the outlet will not cover crime, but rather shine a spotlight on things happening in the community.

To learn more or access the Owasso Reporter, click here.