The coolest low in four months Wednesday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa finally got a taste of fall Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping to levels we haven’t seen in months.

The official low at Tulsa International Airport was 60°, right on the average low for this time of year. It was the coolest morning in Tulsa since the temperature dropped to 59° on May 25.

Some spots outside the metro were even cooler. Oilton, in Creek County, dropped to 56°, the coolest reading in the state (via the Oklahoma Mesonet).

The cooler weather is a big change from earlier this month. Tulsa’s warmest September low was 83° on September 9. That 83° reading was also the warmest low temperature ever recorded during the month of September in Tulsa.

Looking at September as a whole, overnight temperatures have spent much of the month running above average, including several mornings with lows in the 70s and 80s. We had four mornings with record setting lows.

And despite the cooler start Wednesday, the overall pattern remains warm. The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook, covering September 30 through October 6, favors above average temperatures across Oklahoma and much of the country. Here in eastern Oklahoma, the pattern favors lows and highs at or slightly above average.

So while it may finally feel a little more like fall in the mornings, the longer range outlook suggests warmer than average weather will likely stick around as we head into October.