V&S Schuler announces $22M expansion in Muskogee

MSUKOGEE, Okla. — A company that has operated in Muskogee for more than 30 years is investing $22 million in a new manufacturing facility, a move local business owners said could have a major impact on the local economy.

Port Muskogee staff said V&S Schuler Tubular Products plans to build the new facility at the Port Muskogee John T. Griffin Industrial Park.

The company will relocate its current operations to the new facility, upgrade equipment and increase production. The expansion is expected to retain more than 70 existing jobs and add new positions over the next five years.

Ashley Hutcheson, owner of Hutch Bake House on South Main Street, said more jobs could also mean more customers for businesses throughout Muskogee.

“I think it’s great personally. Small businesses could definitely benefit from that. All of us down here would very much appreciate it,” Hutcheson said.

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She said the expansion could also provide a boost for people looking for work in the area.

“Especially for the economy of Muskogee, for the people of Muskogee, jobs, it’ll help a lot of people out,” Hutcheson said.

Port Muskogee Economic Development Director Dana Brasher said the project represents the type of investment local leaders want to attract.

“This is the kind of investment we want to see at Port Muskogee, an established company making a major capital investment and expanding its operations right here in Muskogee,” Brasher said in a statement.

V&S Schuler President Dirk Sliwinski also thanked the City of Muskogee, Port Muskogee and the State of Oklahoma for their support as the company moves forward with the project.

For Hutcheson, the announcement is another sign of growth in the community.

“So I’m here for it. I think it’s great,” Hutcheson said.