11 Tulsa nonprofit leaders complete inaugural Capacity-X leadership program after nine months

TULSA, Okla. — Eleven nonprofit leaders in Tulsa are marking a major milestone after completing the inaugural Capacity-X cohort, a nine-month leadership development program.

The program, a partnership between Leadership Tulsa and the Commemoration Fund, focused on developing professional skills and building a peer network among local nonprofit leaders. The goal is to help organizations become stronger and better equipped to serve the community.

Marcia Bruno-Todd said the experience gives participants new tools to bring back to their organizations.

"Being a leader oftentimes can be lonely. As an executive director of a nonprofit, you're serving something for the community that you love, but there's the nuts and bolts and everyday fires that sometimes you just need help, an opportunity, somebody, a helping hand to help you think it through, give you the tools to support you and share different ideas on ways to better serve community and build the sustainability of your organization," Bruno-Todd said.

The cohort celebrated their completion at the Agora Event Center. The leaders plan to continue growing their new network beyond the program.

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