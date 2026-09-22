"I would be lost': Non-profit pairs pets with veterans

TULSA, Okla. — Helping our veterans and stray animals are two problems not just in Green Country, but around the country. G.I. Wishes, a local non-profit, hopes to address both of those.

They work with dozens of rescue organizations, matching veterans with rescue animals. Founder Rob Wheeler, an Army vet, says the mission has grown since they started.

"We found out that deploying soldiers had no place to leave their animals, so we set up a foster network to help with that, as well as a foster network for veterans that have to have medical treatment," Wheeler said.

Volunteers like Carla Jordan, who got her dog Lily through G.I. Wishes, says having a pet around helped her disabled husband.

"She kept him busy while I was still at work, and he had her to love on and give him attention that he needed," Jordan said.

The mission is more important than ever. This week, there's an interim study at the State Capitol addressing veteran suicide. Wheeler says a pet can make a big difference.

"We've had people tell us, veterans tell us, over and over again that I'd be lost without my animal. I'd be lost," Wheeler said. "So many times it's just a matter of the companionship being next to that animal and realizing there is somebody or something that cares about me."

"Veterans need that assistance in their daily life too," Jordan added. "Kind of forget their old memories and make new memories."

The organization has their annual golf fundraiser on September 25 at LaFortune Park Golf Course. For more information on that, click here.