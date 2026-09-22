Greenheck Group bringing $300 million investment, 700 jobs to Owasso facility

OWASSO, Okla. — The former Macy’s distribution facility near Owasso is getting a $300 million upgrade.

On September 18th, HVAC company Greenheck Group celebrated the acquisition of its new Owasso facility. Several local leaders attended the event to discuss why expanding in Oklahoma was important to the company.

The 1.3 million-square-foot building will soon become home to HVAC company Greenheck Group. 2 News learned more about the project timeline and how it will impact the local economy.

Rachel James, director of culture and engagement for Greenheck Group, has been with the company since it first expanded into Oklahoma from Wisconsin in 2017.

“So, our Owasso location, along with our current Tulsa location, will make up our Oklahoma campus," James said. "We’ll build a variety of products right here in Oklahoma. It offers a ton of different job opportunities. Whether or not you have experience in HVAC or manufacturing, we’re looking for great people to join our team, and we can provide training in many different areas.”

Justin McLaughlin, COO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, says the chamber has worked with Greenheck Group since the company opened its Tulsa facility in 2017. So when Greenheck wanted to expand, the chamber worked to help make it happen.

“This new project came about a couple of months ago when the Macy’s facility became available, and it really became a great opportunity," McLaughlin said. "We were competing with another state for the project. We were able to bring it here because of the existing facility that was available. As a result, they’re bringing in 700 new jobs and $300 million in new investment.”

James says people interested in working at the new Owasso facility can expect positions to begin opening in early 2027. The facility is expected to be operational by Spring 2027.