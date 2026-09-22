Osage Nation Congress overrides chief's veto on school supplies bill for Daposka families

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage Nation Congress has overridden Principal Chief Joe Tillman's veto of a bill that would provide computers and school materials to parents of Daposka students who are starting a private school following Daposka's sudden closure.

Tillman had vetoed Bill ONCA 26-64, citing a major tribal budget deficit as the reason Daposka — one of the very few Osage Native schools — was shut down.

Congress met just days after the veto. Members needed nine yes votes to override it.

Congresswoman Redcorn, who supported the bill, spoke first during the session. Congressman Walker voted no, arguing the bill unconstitutionally directs the chief on how to use executive branch equipment.

Congressman Eli Potts disagreed.

"This is a bill about our students who are trying to learn our language. They are trying to meet a standard that we have set and a call that each of us has echoed every time we say we support language and culture. These kids are doing it. This isn't about separation of powers. It's not unethical for Congress to pass a law," Potts said.

Potts believes the equipment is currently sitting unused in a closet. He says the bill helps families dealing with a situation they didn't choose when their school closed last month.

The override passed, but some Congress members worry the decision could end up in court. Others welcome a legal challenge, saying they want clarity on the constitutional issues.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.