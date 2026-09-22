OSBI: Fired Jennings police chief killed dogs execution-style

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Fired Jennings police chief Jason Bradley is charged with cruelty to animals after an OSBI agent reported he shot and killed two dogs that escaped from a backyard in June.

Bradley, a two-year chief for the town of fewer than 300 people, was previously interviewed by 2 News in an unrelated report in 2018 during his time as a volunteer fire chief.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent reported in an affidavit that on June 15, Bradley responded to a call of two dogs- a three-year-old Blue Beeler mother and her four-month-old puppy - that escaped their yard and were chasing cattle nearby.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Bradley allegedly took the dogs - named Yankee and Babe- from an enclosure trap the landowner had. The chief reportedly took the dogs to nearby city property and shot both them in the back of the head, then had city public works employees help bury them. The dogs were later returned to the owner for burial on her property.

The owner, who did not want to be named in 2 News' report, confirmed part of the arrest warrant document that states Bradley initially told her at Jennings Town Hall he hadn't seen her dogs when she was looking all day for them. Later that night, he allegedly called her and said the dogs "were sweet but had to be dealt with," and couldn't confess earlier that day because he "had to go to Tulsa."

Bradley submitted his resignation as chief of police to Jennings Town Council on June 22 in light of the scandal but the council rejected it and instead voted to immediately terminate his employment.

2 News Oklahoma

In the meantime, former Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell is serving as interim police chief for Jennings.

“I grew up with Jason. We went to school together,” Varnell told 2 News on Sept. 21.

Varnell said he was shocked by the accusations. Bradley also doubled as a sheriff's deputy -- including during Varnell's tenure as Pawnee County Sheriff -- but was reportedly relieved of duties following the OSBI investigation. Pawnee County Sheriff's Office declined a request for comment.

"(It's) troubling to say the least," Varnell said. "Seeing him handle dogs and work with them, he was K-9 Unit for me and never had any questions or problems whatsoever."



Varnell said he has not spoken with Bradley since the accusations surfaced in June.

Pawnee County District Attorney's Office told 2 News Bradley turned himself in shortly after a warrant was issued, but quickly posted a $25,000 bond.

Bradley has a preliminary hearing at the county courthouse Oct. 6.