A Taste of Fall Before Summer Ends

TULSA, OKLA — A few light showers could develop around sunrise Tuesday and continue through mid-morning, mainly across southern parts of the area. Rainfall amounts should remain light, and an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

The showers will taper off around midday, giving way to a pleasant afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s across northern Oklahoma to the upper 80s and low 90s farther south.

High pressure will settle over the region, keeping skies partly to mostly sunny through Wednesday and much of Thursday.

Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s and 60s, with afternoon highs generally in the 80s. A light breeze will make for comfortable conditions, especially for late September.

Temperatures will gradually warm toward the end of the week as southerly winds return.

Clouds will increase heading into the weekend as another weather system approaches the region. This could bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms to eastern Oklahoma.

Rain chances could linger into early next week as the overall weather pattern becomes more active. Another cold front may also move through, potentially bringing a more noticeable cool down.

For now, enjoy the cooler and mostly dry weather through the middle of the week. We’ll keep an eye on the weekend system as it becomes clearer in the coming days.