Mike Grogan Visits Sapulpa's Liberty Elementary STEM Academy to Talk Weather

SAPULPA, Okla. — Meteorologist Mike Grogan stopped by Liberty Elementary STEM Academy on Tuesday to present all about weather to the third grade. He spoke to the students about what his job entails, how clouds and storms form, and how to stay safe during severe weather. He also did a demonstration on how lightning forms using static electricity.

Mike will be visiting other Green Country schools throughout the school year. If you'd like to schedule a school visit, email him at michael.grogan@kjrh.com.

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