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Mike Grogan Visits Sapulpa's Liberty Elementary STEM Academy to Talk Weather

He presented on Oklahoma weather and severe weather safety to third-graders
Mike gave a presentation to the 3rd grade on his job, Oklahoma weather and how to stay safe when Oklahoma weather turns dangerous.
Mike Grogan Visits Sapulpa's Liberty Elementary STEM Academy to Talk Weather
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SAPULPA, Okla. — Meteorologist Mike Grogan stopped by Liberty Elementary STEM Academy on Tuesday to present all about weather to the third grade. He spoke to the students about what his job entails, how clouds and storms form, and how to stay safe during severe weather. He also did a demonstration on how lightning forms using static electricity.

Mike will be visiting other Green Country schools throughout the school year. If you'd like to schedule a school visit, email him at michael.grogan@kjrh.com.

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