Customers complaining some Broken Arrow tap water smells and tastes odd; officials say it's safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some Broken Arrow water customers are reporting funky smells and tastes coming from their taps, but city officials say there is no safety concern.

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Aaron McColloch with the city said the utility has received 26 calls over the past eight days about water quality concerns. He said the earthy taste and aroma is due to naturally occurring organisms in the Verdigris River, caused by extreme heat and lack of rainfall.

Both Broken Arrow and Rural Water District No. 4 get some of their water from the Verdigris River.

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Customers of Rural Water District No. 4 are also reporting similar funky smells and tastes.

Jason Pederson, a Rural Water District No. 4 customer who also owns a water filter company, said he has noticed an uptick in concern from customers.

"I noticed that we've been getting a lot of phone calls from people being concerned about the taste of the water, what's in the water," Pederson said.

If you have a concern about the odor or taste of your water, contact your provider. They can let you know if it's related to this issue or something else.

Rural Water District No. 4 contact information:

Phone: 918-258-2331

Office hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Office address: 9816 S. 239th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK

To file a complaint with the city of Broken Arrow: