Regent Bank Broken Arrow Amphitheater opens with Cirque du Soleil Christmas show

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The new Regent Bank Broken Arrow Amphitheater is nearing completion, with its inaugural event set for December 4 and 5 — a Cirque du Soleil Christmas show performed in the venue's small, 500-seat theater configuration.

JW Roth with Venu described the milestone.

"Now we're in the fourth quarter, we're on the five-yard line, it's almost, it's almost here, and so we're super excited to, to launch in Broken Arrow. It's our first, just think about this, this is our first multi-seasonal, multi-configurational, omni-content venue ever built in history," Roth said.

Tickets for the opening Cirque du Soleil event range from $25 to $60 per person, depending on seating location.

Even with a December opening, Roth said attendees will stay warm inside the venue.

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"We have hundreds of infrared heaters. Think of how those look. You've got all the fire pits. You've got on stage heating. You know, you're going to be about 30 degrees or so warmer than it is outside. So if it's 40 degrees and snowing outside or whatever it is, you're gonna be 70 degrees, 70 degrees inside, super comfortable concert environment," Roth said.

Between the December opening and the start of the full touring season, Roth said the venue has a packed schedule planned. Announcements for those events will be coming in the future.

"We will have most likely 25 to 30 events between, the beginning of December and touring season, when touring season kicks off in April or May," Roth said.

In late spring, the amphitheater's full 12,500-seat configuration will open for larger touring shows.

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