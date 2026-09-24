Warm and Dry for Thursday

TULSA, OKLA — Thursday will be another warm and mostly dry day with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s north to the low to mid 90s south. A few more high clouds will move in, but the atmosphere will remain too dry and stable for afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will stay mild Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid-60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The weather pattern begins to change Friday as another storm system moves out of the Southwest and toward the Plains. Clouds will increase, bringing a few showers mainly north and west of Tulsa. A stray shower or storm could develop as early as late Thursday night, but rainfall should be light.

Friday will be a little cooler than Thursday, although temperatures will remain above average.

The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will come Saturday night into early Sunday.

It will not necessarily be a washout. Most locations are expected to receive less than an inch of rain, although a few spots could pick up more than an inch. Some periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible.

Severe weather is not expected to be a major concern at this time, but a few thunderstorms could develop.

Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm and increasingly humid, with highs near 90 degrees through the weekend.

A bigger change arrives next week!

The pattern could become even more active early next week. While Monday looks to turn mostly dry for a time, confidence is increasing that a stronger storm system and cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday.

That system could bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall followed by a noticeable drop in temperatures. Showers and storms may linger into the middle of next week, with the latest forecast data suggesting a much more comfortable, cooler pattern could develop toward the end of next week.