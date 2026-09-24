Sheriff's Office releases video of deputy shooting man with gun on busy Tulsa street

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has released both the body-worn camera video and dash cam video from a Monday afternoon shooting near 41st Street and Sheridan.

The videos contain graphic images and language, so view discretion is advised.

Sheriff's Office releases video of deputy shooting man on busy Tulsa street

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. when the deputy, identified as Weston Edwards, noticed a man dodging in and out of traffic along 41st Street while appearing to conceal something in his shirt.

Edwards stopped and approached the man to conduct a pedestrian check. The man then pulled out a gun and shot at Edwards, who returned fire, investigators said.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Lucien Auguste, remains in critical condition. Edwards was not injured.

Casey Roebuck of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office described the moment the situation escalated.

"The deputy stops his vehicle, attempts to do a pedestrian check to see what's going on. The black male was standing by this telephone pole directly behind me. He produced a firearm. Shots are fired. We know we have at least a couple of shell casings from the suspect's gun," Roebuck said. "I think he initially was just going to tell the guy to get out of the road before he got hurt and then he noticed he had something concealed in his shirt, and within seconds he had produced the weapon."

The shooting unfolded on a busy street during the lunch hour. Roebuck acknowledged the gravity of the situation and the potential for greater harm.

"While we're sorry that the suspect was shot and is seriously injured, we're very grateful that our deputy is safe and that no bystanders were injured because this is kind of a worst case scenario," Roebuck said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Edwards was be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a deputy-involved shooting.

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