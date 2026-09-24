'I try not to think about it': Key Elementary student reflects on TPS consolidation plan

TULSA, Okla. — Almost five thousand students would need to find a new school to attend if Tulsa Public Schools proposal to consolidate or close 17 school sites passes in October.

Key Elementary School is on the list — one of 14 elementary schools that could be in their last year. Kaia, who has been going there since kindergarten, said her school is like her family.

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“It’s a fun place, there’s a lot of nice teachers there," said Kaia. “It’s pretty cool being in fifth grade because we're, like, the older kids.”

Six years of walking through the front doors, making friends and learning, and she's officially one of the big kids.

Kaia knows that this could be the last year of Key Elementary. She said her teachers and her mom talked to her about it after the district made the announcement earlier this week.

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“I try not to think about it because it makes me upset," she said. “It made me sad, because I love that school and I’ve been going there since I was little.”

TPS said they chose the schools on the list to close because enrollment at each is under 400 students and the schools use about 65% of their building.

Kaia's mom said this allows her daughter to be in more intimate classrooms, that give her one on one time with teachers to help her learn. She said it's also created a family atmosphere.

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked Kaia if she could speak to the board voting on this proposal, what she would say to them.

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“Probably other kids would like the school because there’s a lot of nice teachers there," she said.

The fifth grader hopes there's an alternative, so other students get the chance to experience Key the way she has.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposal on October 19. There are a number of public information sessions scheduled for families before then.