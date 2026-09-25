Warm Weekend Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Temperatures will remain well above average Friday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s north of Tulsa and the low to mid 90s farther south.

Clouds will increase as a storm system moves out of the Southwest toward the Plains. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly north of I-44.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast over the weekend as the storm system moves across the region.

Saturday will bring scattered, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. The most widespread rain chances are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning as the system moves overhead.

This does not look like a washout for the entire weekend. Most rainfall will be spotty, and total amounts should generally remain below one-half inch.

Severe weather is not expected to be a major concern at this time.

Despite the increasing rain chances, temperatures will remain unusually warm and increasingly humid, with many locations reaching around 90 degrees through the weekend.

The weather pattern could become much more active by the middle of next week.

After a potentially quieter Monday, confidence continues to increase that a stronger storm system and cold front will move through by the middle of next week.

This system could bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across the area, with showers and storms potentially lingering into Thursday.

Behind the system, temperatures are expected to drop noticeably, bringing a much cooler and more seasonable pattern to the region.

There is still some uncertainty about the exact timing and evolution of the storm system next week, so the forecast will continue to be refined.