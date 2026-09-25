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180 wild horses and burros looking for homes at adoption event in Idabel

Nearly 200 wild horses and burros are looking for new homes as the Bureau of Land Management hosts an adoption event in Idabel. The event kicks off Friday at the Idabel Rodeo Arena, where 180 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption. The Bureau of Land Management periodically gathers wild horses and burros from public lands to help manage herd populations and protect rangeland resources.
180 wild horses and burros looking for homes at adoption event in Idabel
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IDABEL, Okla. — Nearly 200 wild horses and burros are looking for new homes as the Bureau of Land Management hosts an adoption event in Idabel this weekend.

The event kicks off Friday at the Idabel Rodeo Arena, where 180 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption.

The Bureau of Land Management periodically gathers wild horses and burros from public lands to help manage herd populations and protect rangeland resources.

The agency says managing herd sizes is intended to maintain healthy animals while preventing overpopulation from putting additional pressure on available food, water and habitat.

The Idabel event gives members of the public an opportunity to provide homes for animals removed from public lands through the federal management program.

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