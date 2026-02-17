Sand Springs police searching for man who crashed stolen car into telephone pole

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police are searching for a man who crashed a stolen car into a telephone pole.
At around 5:50 pm on Feb. 16, police said they initiated a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near HWY 64 and Adams Rd.
Police said they lost the suspect but found the car crashed into a telephone pole a short time later, near 10th and Adams.
The crash knocked the power out to Sand Springs Nursing and Rehab Center.
Police said the suspect is on foot, and they are actively searching.
