Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sand Springs police searching for man who crashed stolen car into telephone pole

Sand Springs Pursuit.jpg
KJRH
Sand Springs Pursuit.jpg
Posted

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police are searching for a man who crashed a stolen car into a telephone pole.

At around 5:50 pm on Feb. 16, police said they initiated a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near HWY 64 and Adams Rd.

Police said they lost the suspect but found the car crashed into a telephone pole a short time later, near 10th and Adams.

The crash knocked the power out to Sand Springs Nursing and Rehab Center.

Police said the suspect is on foot, and they are actively searching.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US