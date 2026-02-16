TULSA, Ok — Construction projects are reshaping how drivers get around Green Country, with the largest disruption occurring at the I-44 and US-75 interchange.

The massive project won't be completed until summer 2028.

2 News is feeling the frustration alongside Tulsa drivers as construction seems to follow us everywhere these days. From major interchanges to bridge work, road crews are busy transforming our highway system.

Drivers navigate construction chaos across major highways:

Drivers navigate construction chaos across major highways

Standing at the interchange of I-44 and Highway 75, it's clear this is the granddaddy of all construction projects. The bad news is that it's not expected to be completed until the summer of 2028.

That's right - 2028. They're basically performing major surgery on Tulsa's busiest intersection, and drivers like Deidre Beasley are already feeling the frustration.

The I-44 and US-75 project isn't the only culprit causing headaches for commuters. There's also major work underway in Catoosa where I-44 meets Highway 66, which is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.

"We come to Catoosa a lot, and coming from Claremore, the construction is bad. This has been going on for a year now, I think, and it's just ridiculous," Beasley said.

A portion of US-75 is squeezed down to one lane near the Creek Turnpike in Jenks for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Construction on 169 between 66th and 86th Street North in Owasso began Monday to widen the highway.

"It just makes it difficult when you're trying to drive, and it's stressful, and I will just be glad when it gets done," Beasley said.

For some drivers, like Jolene Smith, the solution is simple: avoid the mess altogether and find alternative routes, even if it means going out of your way.

"It's just kind of annoying, and I usually end up going around the turnpike instead and going out of my way a little bit instead of going through all of the construction," Smith said.

The good news? When these projects are completed, traffic flow should improve significantly.

But until then, ODOT recommends adding extra time to your commute and using the Drive Oklahoma app to check for real-time closures.

Other notable construction projects include the I-244 ramp at 2nd Street downtown, which is closed through 2026 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-75 is also narrowed to one lane between 56th and 66th Street North.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

