Okla. lawmaker wants burn ban criteria changed

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give counties greater authority to issue burn bans.

The responsibility for issuing burn bans was a major source of confusion and frustration during the 2025 wildfires.

That March, four people died, and more than 400 homes were damaged when the wildfires ravaged our state.

Governor Kevin Stitt did not issue a burn ban, telling reporters that it was each county’s decision.

“Every county commissioner can look at that, and they can do that county by county,” Governor Stitt said in a press conference in March.

The problem is that counties must meet a rigid three-part set of criteria that even those wildfires didn’t meet. Under state statutes, only the governor may override the criteria.

“They [current laws] make it difficult for the local community to react quickly to situations,” said Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton.

Paxton, who is also a 35-year volunteer firefighter, authored Senate Bill 1550. Not only does it change the language from “extreme drought” to any kind of drought, but county commissioners could also vote to enact a ban without meeting the criteria.

“It also protects local farmers and ranchers who use prescribed burns as part of their farming operations,” he said. “They’re still going to be able to do that, given certain circumstances and an application process.”

The bill also includes language to protect county commissioners from being sued for enacting—or not enacting—burn bans.

It was also during those wildfires that Paxton did not immediately know he was acting governor. Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell had both left town for spring break without notifying Paxton.

2 News asked whether communication has improved.

“Right now, our chiefs of staff work really closely together so that we know when the governor is gone, and we work with the lieutenant governor as well,” said Paxton. “I think communication lines have really opened up.”

While still in the initial stages, Senate Bill 1550 unanimously passed committee Monday.

If signed into law, it would take effect November 1.

Currently, in order for county commissioners to issue a burn ban, the county must be in an official “severe or extreme drought,” have no more than one-half inch of rain forecasted in the next three days, and see an uptick in wildfires.

