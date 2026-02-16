Bill that would force data centers to pay surcharge during peak hours moves through OK legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill that would force data centers to pay a surcharge during peak-demand periods is advancing in the Oklahoma legislature.

House Bill 3917 is an effort to protect Oklahomans from higher electric bills as data centers continue to expand across the state. It passed unanimously from the Appropriations and Budget Natural Resources Subcommittee.

“I want to thank the Committee Chair and Committee for hearing and passing this legislation,” said Dollens. “Simply put, customers who use more energy should be charged for that energy. This measure protects residential energy customers from unfair costs while ensuring that modernizing the electric grid does not get placed on the shoulders of Oklahomans.”

The approval comes weeks after the City of Sand Springs approved the creation of a data center within the community. Meanwhile, the Tulsa City Council has instructed the planning office to reevaluate data center zoning.

