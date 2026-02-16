'Kind of frustrating': Families navigating new SNAP benefit changes

TULSA, Okla — Families are speaking out on social media about the new changes made to SNAP benefits that were implemented on Sunday.

Some of the items that have been cut from SNAP benefits include sports and energy drinks, sparkling and flavored waters, juices with less than 50 percent juice, some ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and candy.

Charlene Harring is a mom of two.

She said her son has autism that has led to sensory issues that allow him to only eat certain foods.

“I make his lunch because he doesn’t eat the school lunches," she said. "When I make his lunches, I put in strawberries, grapes in his lunches and his CapriSuns. Now I can’t even get his CapriSuns.”

At the Oasis Fresh Market, owner AJ Johnson said he’s trying to make it easier for shoppers to not break the bank when looking for healthier alternatives.

“We’re the first store in the state of Oklahoma to have the add-milk program, similar to the double-up program," he said. "It’s a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10 per day when you buy a gallon of milk, particularly one percent or skim.”

He said he wants to provide customers with a safe space.

“We’re trying to just provide that security, that safety around educating our guests that all is well," he said.

Still, families are trying to navigate the new changes.

“I don’t know," said Harring. "It’s just gonna get harder and harder."

For more information on the new SNAP changes, you can find more on the USDA's website here.

