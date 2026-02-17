Claremore data center meeting held tonight at City Hall | Public comment open to residents

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The data center boom sweeping across Oklahoma has reached Claremore, where residents are demanding answers before welcoming another tech facility to their community.

Beal Infrastructure wants to build a data center on land near an industrial park on the north side of town. While the city hasn't officially confirmed the developer, Beal has published a full web page dedicated to the Claremore project.

The proposal comes as data center considerations continue across Green Country, from Project Spring in Sand Springs to Project Mustang in Claremore and Project Anthem in Tulsa. Last month, a rezoning request for a proposed data center called Project Atlas was rejected in Coweta.

Google already operates a data center in Pryor and has plans for facilities in Stillwater and Owasso. The tech giant also proposed projects in Muskogee County.

City Manager John Feehery addressed concerns about water usage during a January 5 city council meeting, but some residents want more transparency from city leaders.

"I hope that they find an opportunity to increase public participation, and they just, you know, think this over in terms of if we're going to do this, how are we going to set up, um, gaps on water usage, on electricity, on, you know, very clearly outlined contracts that are going to see benefit to our community," Amber Robinson Rodriguez said.

The Claremore City Council will host a public information and listening session for residents. The meeting will include a presentation from the developer and city leadership, followed by public comment. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes, and there will not be a council vote.

You can sign up to make a comment in person from 4:50 P.M. to 5:50 P.M. just before the meeting kicks off.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

