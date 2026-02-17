"I GOT JUSTICE': Former North Tulsa pastor sentenced to 15 years for sexual assault

TULSA, Okla. — A former North Tulsa pastor was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to rape and child abuse charges involving his own daughter.

Pastor Bertheophilius Bailey, who served as pastor at St. Andrew Christian Church, will serve at least 13 years behind bars under Oklahoma's 85% law before becoming eligible for parole. He will also be placed on the registered sex offenders list for life.

Bailey's daughter, Harmony Oates, testified during the sentencing hearing, delivering powerful statements to her father, including "I don't hate you" and "I forgive you."

"That I got justice, justice along with every other victim," Oates said after the sentencing.

Oates said the abuse began when she was in sixth grade, with her father touching her inappropriately. Bailey wasn't arrested for the crimes until 2024.

Local News Tulsa pastor pleads not guilty in rape case against daughter

"I knew how to set a boundary, but whenever he's your father and whenever he's a pastor and whenever he has this authority, and he has a record, it's like you say no, but what does your no mean?" Oates said in a previous interview.

During Tuesday's hearing, Oates sat face-to-face with her father as she delivered her victim impact statement.

"I felt relieved because he admitted he was very open and it felt genuine, you know, it did," Oates said.

Despite the trauma she endured, Oates expressed forgiveness toward her father, citing her Christian faith.

"I'm a Christian, so if God can give us a second chance, of course I will give you a second chance because he gave me chance after chance after chance after chance, and who am I to not give you that opportunity to see if you've changed," Oates said.

Oates said she believes justice was served through the plea agreement.

"I believe the plea deal was mutual. The judge made a good decision for letting him at least pay the time for his consequences while still being graceful, giving grace too," Oates said.

Moving forward, Oates said she hopes to eventually repair her relationship with her father.

"I do eventually give him that door to an opportunity for a father, a healthy father-daughter relationship, and see if he's changed. You don't, you never know until you give them a chance," Oates said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

