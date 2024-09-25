Tulsa pastor charged with rape, abuse

TULSA, Okla. — The pastor of a north Tulsa church is accused of multiple sexual crimes.

Bertheophilus Maurice Bailey, Sr. is charged with:



Two counts of 1st degree rape

Child sexual abuse

Forcible sodomy

Incest

1st degree burglary

Bailey is the pastor at St. Andrew Christian Church in north Tulsa. According to the website he became pastor in 2018. Prior to that he pastored the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Claremore for 6 years.

Bailey's daughter posted a public Facebook post regarding allegations against her father. 2 News' Braden Bates is in contact with her and keeping this story updated.

2 News requested the affidavit from Bailey's arrest but the records are not available at this time. He previously pled guilty to child abuse by injury in 2010 and 2013.

