Philbrook staff mourn the loss of garden cat, Cleome

TULSA, Okla. — Staff at the Philbrook Museum are mourning the loss of Cleome, the cat who lived in its garden.

The announcement was shared on Facebook on Monday morning.

Cleome lived in the gardens and was cared for by the Philbrooks' horticulture crew. Cleome was the last cat living in the gardens, and her passing marks the first time in 20 years that no cat has lived in the gardens.

Museum staff are asking anyone with pictures, videos, or memories of Cleome to send them to newsletter@philbrook.org or to tag them on social media.

