Victim in 'avoidable rape' case awarded $800k, City of Tulsa to pay

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa will pay $800,000 following a civil case filed by a rape victim.

The victim filed the lawsuit against the Tulsa Police Department last year. She says two TPD officers left her alone with her then-boyfriend, Denzil Berryman, who then assaulted her. Berryman was convicted of strangling and sexually assaulting the victim.

Berryman was sentenced to 330 months in prison and 10 years of supervision once released.

The victim's attorney, Christopher Brecht, said the officers violated policies that led to the assault. Attorneys for the City of Tulsa denied responsibility for the attack, though they admitted that officers did not give a victim's rights card, give a lethality assessment, write an incident report, or turn on a body camera. All of these action items are required by TPD or the law.

The $800,000 judgment will be paid from the City of Tulsa's Sinking fund.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

