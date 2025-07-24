City of Tulsa rejects blame for “avoidable rape”

TULSA, Okla. — Recently filed court documents shed light on the City of Tulsa and TPD officers’ response to what is being called an “avoidable rape” lawsuit.

A woman claims she would not have been sexually assaulted if two Tulsa police officers hadn’t recklessly left her alone with her then-boyfriend.

The city does not deny that the rape happened, but denies responsibility.

Denzil Berryman is awaiting sentencing for the rape and strangulation of his ex-girlfriend. It occurred after two Tulsa police officers had been on the scene, responding to a 911 call from the victim, who Berryman had physically assaulted.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to the victim’s attorney Chris Brecht, who said the officers left the scene without making Berryman leave.

“They left her to this man’s whims,” he said. “They essentially told this man, by abandoning her, law enforcement is not going to step in here, do what you want. And he did.”

In court documents filed in response, attorneys for the City of Tulsa claim the officers did not know they were responding to a domestic violence call and were unaware physical violence occurred before their arrival.

The victims claim there were visible, physical injuries.

The city admits that the officers did not:



give a victim’s rights card

give a lethality assessment

write an incident report

turn on a body camera (by one officer)

All of these things are required by either law or TPD policies.

The court documents state the city denies the officers’ failure to do these things was a breach of the officers' duty to comply with laws and policies.

The city denies that either the officers or former TPD Chief Wendell Franklin is responsible, or that any department customs or training had anything to do with the rape.

The city denies that the victim’s rape was preventable or as a result of the actions of the officers.

The lawsuit also claims the male and female officers were in a relationship, which the city denies.

One officer remains on the force. It is unclear why the female officer is no longer with the force or whether either one was disciplined.

