Family and friends celebrate life of PSO worker killed in workplace incident

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Taking care of others was not just a duty for Devon Davis; it was the very essence of his life’s passion.

The 31-year-old journeyman lineman used his unique gifts and talents to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

“He had helped with all of the natural disaster relief and took great pride in not only helping our community but the nation at large and making sure that they had power," said his brother-in-law, Marshall Fife.

Alongside his selfless acts of service, Devon had a passion for music that was equally profound.

“Devon was a magnificent musician. He loved music, and he spent a lot of his time playing and practicing and improving," said Fife.

It was more than just a hobby; it was a bond he shared with Marshall, a connection that deeply enriched their relationship.

“It was something that him and I shared personally. We were both very into guitars, and we got to share that on a very close level," said Fife.

His love for music was so immense that some of his beloved guitars were displayed during his memorial service—a poignant tribute to a beautiful soul.

“We chose a few that kind of represented his first guitar or close to his first guitar, and one of his favorites and one that he had just bought. He just loved it so much," said Fife.

Devon’s work as a journeyman lineman was vital for the community, yet it came with undeniable risks.

In keeping the power flowing, Devon found purpose, a sense of pride that resonated deeply within him.

If you would like to help the family of Devon Davis, you can click on the link below:

In Loving Memory of Devon Davis

