Wagoner mayor wants city to rethink local economic expansion

WAGONER, Okla. — Housing, new businesses, and even entertainment venues are coming to communities near Wagoner County, but Mayor Dalton Self believes the city can do more to make its name as good as the local barbecue.

“Just holding people accountable for what they say they're going to do it would be even better," Amy Matthews of Smokin' Sisters BBQ, a favorite in downtown Wagoner, told 2 News on Aug. 5.

The restaurant has steadily expanded in recent years, but Matthews said ineptitude within leadership of the Wagoner Economic Development Authority (WEDA) has curbed expansion across the town for too long.

"It should have unlimited potential, especially since a lot of towns are building up their downtown," Matthews said. "We've kind of been at a stalemate I feel like here in Wagoner. I think we get a little bit of momentum going and then nothing happens."



That frustration got Self to propose to his city council a new setup: Dissolve the current economic board and instead have councilors serve as a de facto board with a paid city employee as the economic development director.

He argues it's a better system than having a volunteer chairman of WEDA.

“Four (chairmen) resigned. One didn't want to do it anymore. One passed away," the mayor told 2 News. "It's been quite a revolving door in my first year and a half in office."

"I think it'll be easier for the city to handle because we're already in workman's comp, insurance, all that stuff. So it wouldn't be too much hassle for us to add another employee."

Mayor Self believes good progress was made with beautification and street improvement recently, but more can be done like housing expansion and getting another grocery store.

"The (Mid-America) Industrial Park is a starting to run out of room. And you're starting to see them kind of head south. Inola has had a lot of success over there with getting things," he said, and added he believes Wagoner's share of local expansion is coming one way or another.

Matthews said she doesn't care who's in charge, as long as more hungry customers make their way downtown.

"It would be a way for people to try to live out and enjoy a city that has a lake and is very close to going to Tulsa," she said.

"We're waiting for the development to follow."

Mayor Self told 2 News earlier Monday even if his proposal got struck down in the council meeting, other solutions are on the table for expanding the town's financial and population footprint.

