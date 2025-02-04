Downtown Wagoner looks forward to new development

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner has not had much new development to discuss in its downtown in recent years, but that's finally expected to change this year.

"I believe wagoner is a worthy investment for business," accountant and entrepreneur Rebecca Olson told 2 News Feb. 3.

Olson is spearheading the Tower Business Complex, Wagoner's first commercial construction project in more than two decades. It will hold ten office spaces and a conference room inside 4150 square feet.

"It's not only just going to be for new starts. We will have the opportunity for people that are a little more established and looking for space," Olson added. "But the whole heart is to be able to curate and develop and grow business, and give people a chance to really get ahead."

Wagoner City Council voted to cover $15,000 in extra infrastructure costs for Olson's venture on Feb. 3.



Mayor Dalton Self said to help spur jobs in his town, development like the tower complex at 111 State Street and the Junction beautification & entertainment project at 111 Church Street are dire needs.

"This could literally rejuvenize(sic) our downtown," the mayor said before the council approved a surveying project for the Junction.



While no official construction date is set for the Junction, the Tower Business Complex building breaks ground in April.

"This is a vision that I've had since I first started on my own," Olson said. "And I feel that God gave me a unique opportunity to have a chance to make something different."

